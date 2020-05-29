“It’s really sad”: Nashville musician mourns Douglas Corner cafe after permanent closure

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thomas Ellis sat on his porch in Franklin reminiscing about his days of performing at Douglas Corner Cafe on 8th Avenue South.

“I always enjoyed the sound of the room and the feel,” said Ellis, “And they really gave you an opportunity to kind of light it up.”

Thursday, the owner of the music venue announced Douglas Corner would not reopen it’s doors, after being shut down for more than 2 months. Ellis was one of the hundreds who commented on the venue’s FB page.

“A lot of people made it big in the business there,” said Ellis, “For us to lose a gem like that, it’s sad. I mean it’s really sad.”

Ellis said Douglas Corner was not just a venue, it was community where musicians could come together and be heard.

“There were a hundred comments before mine and I’ve either played with those folks or seen those folks there or met them there and gained relationships,” explained Ellis, “It was easy and accommodating. It was a friend.”

Douglas Corner has been a staple in Music City for 33 years.

