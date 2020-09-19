‘It’s breathtakingly hard’: Families prepare to reunite with loved ones in long-term care facilities after COVID-19 shutdowns

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Imagine not seeing your mother for five and a half months. That was the reality for Marilyn Dubree.

“There were times in the last month and I thought — I need to hold her hand,” said Dubree.

Dubree is an only child, and the two have an unbreakable bond.

“My father died when I was in my 20s,” said Dubree, “I would see her every week, multiple times. Checking on her… visiting with her, having meals with her.”

Those consistent visits came to a halt in March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dubree’s mom is 106 years old and has dementia.

“In the moment, it’s breathtakingly hard,” said Dupree. “It was five and a half months before I actually put my eyes on her except through two glass doors a couple of times.”

Dupree says this isn’t the first pandemic her mother survived. Elsie lived through the pandemic in 1918 and has outlived most of her family members.

“It’s an interesting dilemma when you are so close to someone, and it becomes clear that this was not going to end in 3 weeks,” explained Dupree, “Days became weeks and weeks became months and months became more months.”

Thankfully, the state’s health department has announced new protocols to make way for more face-to-face visitation.

Starting October 1, facilities that have gone at least two weeks with no new COVID-19 cases among residents or staff can allow outdoor or limited indoor visitation with residents. The visitors must follow strict precautions including wearing masks, physical distancing, environmental disinfection, and possibly testing.

“I think it will benefit people to be able to see their families. I think it will benefit families to be with the people that they love— and I want to do that,” said Dupree.

The state has also formed a Long-Term Care Task Force which will develop and implement new policies impacting facilities and residents.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE