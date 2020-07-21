‘It’s actually what keeps me up at night’: Doctors worry parents delaying urgent care, vaccinations to avoid COVID-19 exposure

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As of early July, 9.3% of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee have been in children younger than 18 years. It’s the same percentage for Davidson County cases as well. The data comes from the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“Children are the big winners here,” said Dr. Shari Barkin, the Division Chief of general pediatrics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “If you have medical complexity, all bets are off, you’re at a higher risk.”

From the first of July, less than one percent of the children with confirmed coronavirus cases were reported to be hospitalized and accounted for only 1.4% of all reported COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Overall, the death rate for children is incredibly low, the long-term consequences remain unknown, which includes substantial indirect adverse effects like a delay in care for non-COVID-19 related illnesses, missed detection of development or milestones, or even omission or delays of routine childcare vaccinations.

“That’s actually what keeps me up at night,” Dr. Barkin said. “Not that a child will get COVID and require a severe, or have some sort of severe course and need to be hospitalized or sent to ICU, but instead, that they won’t seek care for other complaints.” ​

Dr. Barkin said she’s noticed a drop in children coming to the hospital.

The CDC says declines in vaccination coverage could leave young children and communities vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases, like measles.

This CDC graph (seen below) shows a notable decrease in certain vaccine orders and doses administered for routine pediatric vaccines from January to April of this year. You can see it drops substantially on March 13, the day the U.S declared a National Emergency due to COVID-19.

“I want parents to know the world looks like more than just COVID, so if your child is sick and you’re worried and it has nothing to do with COVID, please don’t delay care,” Dr. Barkin said.

Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt recently developed a FAQ sheet to help answer some of the most asked questions their providers are receiving. You can find the information below.

Children & COVID-19 – FAQ: English | Spanish | Arabic

