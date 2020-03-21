Number of coronavirus cases in Italy soars

A general view shows clear waters in Venice’s Grand Canal near the Rialto Bridge on March 18, 2020, as a result of the stoppage of motorboat traffic, following the country’s lockdown within the new coronavirus crisis. (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO/AFP via Getty Images)

ROME (AP) — Italy’s tally of coronavirus cases and deaths keeps rising, with new day-to-day highs: 793 dead and 6,557 new cases.

The country, the heart of western Europe’s rampaging outbreak, now counts 53,578 known cases. More than 60 percent of the latest deaths occurred in the northern region of Lombardy, whose hospitals have been reeling under a staggering case load that has left intensive care beds hard to find and respirators in dire supply.

The new increases come nearly two weeks into a national lock-down in a desperate bid to contain the spread of the virus.

