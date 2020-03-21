1  of  31
Number of coronavirus cases in Italy soars

by: The Associated Press

A general view shows clear waters in Venice's Grand Canal near the Rialto Bridge on March 18, 2020, as a result of the stoppage of motorboat traffic, following the country's lockdown within the new coronavirus crisis.

ROME (AP) — Italy’s tally of coronavirus cases and deaths keeps rising, with new day-to-day highs: 793 dead and 6,557 new cases.

The country, the heart of western Europe’s rampaging outbreak, now counts 53,578 known cases. More than 60 percent of the latest deaths occurred in the northern region of Lombardy, whose hospitals have been reeling under a staggering case load that has left intensive care beds hard to find and respirators in dire supply.

The new increases come nearly two weeks into a national lock-down in a desperate bid to contain the spread of the virus.

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount1
Bradley1
Campbell1
Cheatham2
Cumberland1
Davidson101*
Dickson2
Dyer1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton5
Jefferson1
Knox3
Maury1
Montgomery3
Robertson2
Rutherford1
Sevier1
Shelby4
Sullivan 1
Sumner11
Tipton1
Williamson35
Wilson 3
Residents of other states/countries40
Total Casesas of (3/20/20)228

