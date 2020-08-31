‘It just seems so selfish’: Several students report gathering outside Vanderbilt dorms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several students reported a gathering of 50-150 people at times on the lawn outside of the freshmen dorms at Vanderbilt University Saturday night. The university said this could result in students losing their semester.

Students told News 2, freshmen started to gather in small groups outside of the Ingram Commons dorm early Saturday night.

Freshman Sydney Braunstein said, “There was 150 to 200 people there, there were a lot of students there who were just not following protocols.”

Vanderbilt University was very serious when they allowed students back on campus. requiring every student to sign “Return To Campus” guidelines that stated they would follow rules including wearing a mask on campus, and not gathering in groups larger than 10.

The consequences for breaking the rules can result in sanctions, up to and including, probation, suspension and expulsion.

Braunstein told News 2 that she and several of her friends repeatedly reported the gathering on the ‘VandySafe’ app, but “the VU police came over and they didn’t really do a whole lot,” she said, “They told people to distance and move away from each other which worked for maybe 5 minutes and then everyone just kind of came back. So, we continued to report it for probably about two hours because anything actually got done about it.”

She says the groups were out there until about 12:30 a.m.

Vanderbilt said in a statement that campus police originally deemed students on the lawn of the commons were following COVID-19 guidelines — that includes no groups larger than 10, 6-feet social distancing, and wearing masks.

“University Public Safety was contacted about the gathering on Saturday and initially found that students gathered were following proper face covering and social distancing protocols, but the university has received reports that its protocols were not being followed by students in this area at other times during the night.”

Photos showed that at many points in the night, the groups were much larger than ten. Now, Vanderbilt added in the statement that they’re now investigating.

“It’s frustrating because there are the people who understand it and want to do it, but aren’t doing it and it’s just unfair that you’re putting other people at risk because you just want to go out and party and have a social life,” Braunstein said, “Where the rest of us are trying to keep as safe as possible…. it just seems so selfish to me.”

Vanderbilt did not say how they plan to identify any students who attended the gathering.

Braunstein said undergrad students have an hour block every week where they have to report to the rec center to be tested for COVID-19.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )