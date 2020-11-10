Is a fast-tracked COVID-19 vaccine safe to inject into your body?

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Monday morning, pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced their COVID-19 vaccine is looking promising with about a 90% success rate in their clinical trials.

Director of Vanderbilt’s Vaccine Research Program, Dr. Buddy Creech, says typically vaccine developments and Federal Drug Administration approvals can take between 5 to 10 years. So is it safe to inject a fast-tracked vaccine into your body?

“I think it’s really important to say that we haven’t done anything differently. We haven’t run the clinical trials differently. We haven’t cut corners. We haven’t taken the edge off different routes. We’ve done it the same way we always do. We’ve just been given the time and the resources to dedicate fully to finding an end to this pandemic,” said Dr. Creech.

Vanderbilt and Dr. Creech are assisting in similar COVID-19 vaccine trials with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. When he woke up to the positive Pfizer news Monday morning, Creech said he was thrilled.

“To be able to hear that our first COVID vaccine really could do what we thought it could do, in terms of reaching a very high percentage of effectiveness at least at the first look at the data, that’s really encouraging! Not only for the Pfizer vaccine but all the coronavirus vaccines that are in development,” said Dr. Creech.

According to Dr. Creech, the vaccine approval process is usually a bit more bureaucratic and financially risky. But with such an immediate need, Dr. Creech said the resources were readily available.

“I think it’s been fast, but it needed to be fast,” said Dr. Creech, “Usually you do an early-phase study and then you wait until it’s done. You review all the data and then you go back to your investors and you see if they’re willing to put more money into the project. Then you do a phase two study that’s got a few more. Then you go back to your investors, or back to the company, and ask for more resources. That didn’t happen here. The resources were there and people were able to push forward at a speed that should characterize how we can do it in the future.”

The FDA will require at least a few more weeks before anything could be approved. Authorities have stressed it’s unlikely any vaccine will arrive much before the end of the year, and limited initial supplies will be rationed.

For some Americans, it doesn’t matter.

“I probably wouldn’t want to take it because, my personal belief, I think everything should be natural,” said Nashville resident Billy Henson.

For others, it does.

“I think with a virus as big as coronavirus, it’s important for us to really take it seriously and do our research, and take it if we really feel compelled to. Personally, I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Nashville resident Elijah Chouinard.

Even if a COVID-19 vaccine is approved in the coming months, Dr. Creech said studies will continue over the next few years so doctors can analyze any long-term side effects.

The FDA told companies they must track half their participants for side effects for at least two months, the time period when problems typically crop up. Pfizer expects to reach that milestone later this month but said Monday no serious safety concerns have been reported.

