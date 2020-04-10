Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 5 p.m.
1  of  17
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

IRS launches new COVID-19 payment tool for non tax filers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar DC)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) — The IRS and the U.S. Department of treasury have rolled out a new web tool where non tax filers can still register to receive COVID-19 relief payments.  

The recently enacted cares act allows Americans making less than $75,000 a year to receive a payment of $1,200.  

If you did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, you can submit some basic personal information and see if you are eligible for a payment.  

Make sure you have your bank account information, as those payments will be directly deposited into your account.  

People who did not file a tax return but received Social Security payments in 2018 or 2019 do not need to sign up. Those payments be issued the same was as Social Security benefits. 

https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories