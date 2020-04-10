IRS launches new COVID-19 payment tool for non tax filers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) — The IRS and the U.S. Department of treasury have rolled out a new web tool where non tax filers can still register to receive COVID-19 relief payments.

The recently enacted cares act allows Americans making less than $75,000 a year to receive a payment of $1,200.

If you did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, you can submit some basic personal information and see if you are eligible for a payment.

Make sure you have your bank account information, as those payments will be directly deposited into your account.

People who did not file a tax return but received Social Security payments in 2018 or 2019 do not need to sign up. Those payments be issued the same was as Social Security benefits.

https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here

