Iroquois Steeplechase postponed for later date due to COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Iroquois Steeplechase is postponing their annual event on Saturday, May 9 until further notice.

“The highest priority of The Iroquois Steeplechase, a 501 (c) 3 organization, is the safety of our patrons and participants. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended that no gathering of 50 or more take place within the next eight weeks. With our event at the eight-week mark on May 9, we have determined we will postpone the event and hope to announce a new date very soon. Thank you for your patience as we navigate through our options to bring you one of Nashville’s most treasured events.”

