Breaking News
Nashville bars and honky tonks announce closure in order to combat coronavirus spread
1  of  34
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rutherford County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools
coronavirus

Iroquois Steeplechase postponed for later date due to COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Iroquois Steeplechase 2017_408974

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Iroquois Steeplechase is postponing their annual event on Saturday, May 9 until further notice.

“The highest priority of The Iroquois Steeplechase, a 501 (c) 3 organization, is the safety of our patrons and participants. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended that no gathering of 50 or more take place within the next eight weeks. With our event at the eight-week mark on May 9, we have determined we will postpone the event and hope to announce a new date very soon. Thank you for your patience as we navigate through our options to bring you one of Nashville’s most treasured events.”

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC Resources
TN Dept of Health

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar