Closings
Interactive Map | COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State

(NEXSTAR) — This interactive database created by sister-station WAVY-TV reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date.

The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information.

The data is collected directly from each state’s official department of health website.

The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

National Numbers by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
Tennessee Numbers by County

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount1
Bradley2
Campbell2
Carroll2
Cheatham4
Chester1
Claiborne1
Cocke1
Cumberland2
Davidson164
Dickson5
Dyer2
Fayette2
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene4
Hamblen3
Hamilton12
Houston1
Jefferson3
Knox12
Lincoln1
Loudon1
Marion1
Maury6
McMinn 2
Monroe2
Montgomery3
Perry2
Putnam6
Roane1
Robertson6
Rutherford9
Scott2
Sevier1
Shelby93
Sullivan 2
Sumner34
Tipton6
Washington6
Weakley1
Williamson53
Wilson 6
Residents of other states/countries89
Unknown54
Total Casesas of (3/23/20)615

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

