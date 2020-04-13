Infectious disease doctor shares struggle in balancing COVID-19 fight, motherhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many of the physicians treating COVID-19 patients have found balancing both work and home life during this demanding time a struggle.

Infectious diseases doctor, Sydney Hester, was candid about her experience.

Dr. Hester starts by showing how she introduces herself to those in the intensive care unit.

Want to see more Faces from the Front Line? Click here to meet more people from many different industries who are all coming together to keep the country running in this trying time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE