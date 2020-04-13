1  of  14
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Infectious disease doctor shares struggle in balancing COVID-19 fight, motherhood

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Many of the physicians treating COVID-19 patients have found balancing both work and home life during this demanding time a struggle.

Infectious diseases doctor, Sydney Hester, was candid about her experience.

Dr. Hester starts by showing how she introduces herself to those in the intensive care unit.

Want to see more Faces from the Front Line? Click here to meet more people from many different industries who are all coming together to keep the country running in this trying time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories