Infectious disease doctor in Kentucky dies after 4 month COVID-19 battle

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — An infectious disease doctor who has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic has died after her own battle with the disease, a medical center in Bowling Green tells News 2 late Friday.

Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, MD, FACP, FSHEA was a specialist in Infectious Diseases and Healthcare Epidemiology at Med Center Health and was the leader of the Bowling Green-Warren County Coronavirus Workgroup.

Dr. Shadowen first announced she tested positive on May 13. She joined the medical staff at The Medical Center at Bowling Green in 1989.

“We are grieving the loss of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen. There are really no words to describe the pain felt by her family, physician colleagues, and Med Center Health teammates. Dr. Shadowen will

forever be remembered as a nationally recognized expert who provided the very best

care for our patients and the community. She was a dear friend to many,” said Connie Smith, President and CEO of Med Center Health.

