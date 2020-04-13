Industries seeing impact of COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee’s business communities are seeing the impacts of COVID-19, and the uncertainty it brings with it.

“The city obviously economically has practically shut down,” Metro Vice Mayor Jim Shulman said during a Zoom discussion.

Shulman said last quarter Nashville suffered from a $230 million hit, and the first quarter of 2021 its anticipated the hit will rise to $250 million.

“It’s operating but obviously the stuff on Broadway is closed, tourism stuff has stopped, a lot of businesses that were deemed non-essential have been forced to shut down, and so we’re looking at a pretty major hit,” Shulman said.

President of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Bradley Jackson said the automotive and manufacturing industries are seeing a huge shutdown, which is a major driver of the state’s economy.

“They create a significant economic ripple effect. They have a large pay roll, they are buying a lot of raw goods and materials so the impact to local communities is very significant,” Jackson said.

Hospitals and healthcare are suffering, because elective surgeries and doctors appointments that have been cancelled to handle the public health emergency.

“I think overall hospital visits are down, if people don’t have to go to the hospital not a lot of people are going to go to the hospital,” Jackson said.

Hospitality and restaurants, Jackson said, should bounce back quickly once the green light is given to open up shop again. The start of June will likely be an important date for business owners.

Federal loan provisions for businesses will run through June 1. Stimulus packages are likely helping the majority of unemployed, out of work Americans.

“Those run up until June 1st so I think June 1 is really the time people are looking forward to and to see what happens after that,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the key to getting Tennessee back to a new normal, is having that timeline to look forward to in the weeks to come.

“If you don’t know when things may or could be up and running, it’s difficult to start to plan. And the longer we kind of stay in a holding pattern, the more difficult it comes,” Jackson said.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE