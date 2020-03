Will Power, of Australia, leads Simon Pagenaud, of France, though the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis Sunday, May 27, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (WKRN) – The Indianapolis 500 has been postponed from May to August 23, 2020.

The 104th edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” is rescheduling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

