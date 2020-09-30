Independence High School closed due to COVID-19 cases

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Independence High School in Williamson County will be closed for the remainder of the week due to COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Williamson County Schools said “in consultation with the Health Department, due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and number of students and staff in quarantine due to contact tracing, the Independence High campus will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week.”

The closure will allow for the school and campus to be cleaned and for appropriate contact tracing by the Health Department, according to the spokesperson.

The district’s goal is to be able to return to campus on Monday, October 5.

Due to the number of players in quarantine, all football practices and events will be cancelled through Friday of this week, the spokesperson added. This week’s football game against Brentwood High School is expected to be rescheduled.

Tennessee’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 32 cases reported in the district among students last week and 12 staff cases.