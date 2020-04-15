In wake of school closures, Tennessee teachers move to online lessons

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Schools across the nation have closed until further notice as COVID-19 continues to spread, but many teachers are stepping up to continue educating their students.

“It really broke my heart to not know if I am going to see them again,” said Dickson Middle School teacher Kelly Carter.

Dickson Middle School is closed, but the lessons continue online as the district has worked with teachers and students to ensure learning continues during the pandemic. They are also delivering packets filled with lessons for those who don’t have access to the internet.

“It is not mandated by us because the district is providing those resources, but myself I feel like those are my kids and I feel like I can reach them better than an online resource based on those relationships that we have built throughout the year,” said Carter, as she discussed extra lessons she has been giving to her students. Carter says many teachers have gone the extra mile to make sure their students continue to learn during these stressful times.​

​”It basically like being in class from the comfort of your home,” said 8th Grader Dylan Andrew Daniel, praising his teachers for the tough job they have. “It is not bad at all and it is really working, and I am still learning, nothing has really changed, so keep up the good work.”

The change to online courses is something many school districts have made the change to, but at Dickson Middle School, Principle Leslie Harrison says the change has been well received by students.​​

“They have a confidence like no other, they are shaping their personal brand and they are going to continue to do that because of the work you (teachers) have done and the work you are doing right now,” said Harrison, “It will prepare us for the future.”​​

At this time it is still unclear if or when schools in Tennessee will open again.

