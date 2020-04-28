In-home health aids face challenges on the front lines of COVID-19

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic— nurses, doctors, and medical workers are tirelessly providing care for patients. Among them are in-home health workers who care for seniors and those with disabilities.

“They are like my family.”

Shirley King is a direct support professional for Progress, a non-profit which provides programming to assist adults who need help living independently. King lives with and cares for Sheena and LaRhonda full-time.

“They get restless,” King explained. “They get angry… the first week was really, really hard for them.”

Sheena and LaRhonda both have intellectual disabilities. King says it was difficult to teach them the importance of covering their mouths and faces.

“They didn’t quite understand at first,” King said. “It’s kinda hard for them to really adjust to that.”

The three women now conquer social distancing by taking long walks and doing arts and craft project together.

“Thank you very much for taking good care of me,” Sheena said softly to King.

Progress has 275 staff members and provides services for 324 people.

