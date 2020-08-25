“I’m convinced there will be a vaccine,” Nashville doctor explains encouraging COVID-19 discovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Researchers report the first confirmed patient to be reinfected with COVID-19. This news has encouraged one local doctor.

“It’s a very exciting finding. It may not seem like it is, but it is.” Long-awaited excitement from Dr. James Hildreth, who has been a steady fixture leading Nashville though the pandemic as part of Mayor John Cooper’s COVID-19 task force.

“Now, I’m convinced there will be a vaccine.” Hildreth’s confidence is based on the first confirmed report that a Hong Kong man reinfected with the virus was asymptomatic. “He didn’t get any symptoms the second time around. It looks like the first infection causes a collection of memory cells,” said Dr. Hildreth.

This theory, which was suspected in lab testing, hadn’t been proven on a person until now. The confirmation gives doctors proof that recovered coronavirus patients create an immune response. Hildreth explained, “A few of those cells stay in your body, and they remember how to respond to the virus. They’re called memory cells.” He added, “It’s the same protection our body builds after a chicken pox exposure, for example.”

It’s the news Dr. Hildreth has been waiting to hear as vaccine trials move into final testing phases.

“That’s the whole goal of a vaccine is to make sure your body develops memory cells, so the next time you see it, you will respond and be protected.”

While the world waits for an effective vaccine, Hildreth said it’s encouraging to know those previously infected with the virus will most likely not have a severe reaction if reinfected.

“It’s almost as if infection becomes vaccination,” said Hildreth. He warned, this news shouldn’t encourage careless behavior. As COVID-19 cases decline in Nashville, he stressed social distancing is more important than ever.