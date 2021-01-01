If you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, should you receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The human body undergoes major changes during pregnancy and not just the physical ones you can see.

“It’s not just like your body works the same and now there’s just a baby inside; your body works completely differently,” said Dr. Cornelia Graves, Director of Perinatal Services at Ascension St. Thomas Midtown.

Dr. Graves says the immune system is slightly compromised and pregnancy changes how major organs operate, including the kidneys, heart, and lungs, which can be concerning in the case of a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“If you look at the data from the CDC, pregnant women are more likely to end up in the ICU should they get COVID. They’re more likely to end up on a ventilator, actually that’s about two times more than the general population,” said Dr. Graves.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women were not included in clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccines, leaving some to question if they’re safe for those groups.

Dr. Graves and other high-risk pregnancy physicians with the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine recommend the COVID-19 vaccine not be withheld from pregnant women, as does the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

“My recommendation is that pregnant women talk to their providers and weigh the risks and benefits, but if they feel led to get the vaccine, they should not be afraid to get the vaccine and we feel it’s quite beneficial,” Dr. Graves said. “This is not a live virus; this just codes your body to make antibodies to a virus. We feel it is safe to give in pregnancy.”

Those antibodies may be passed in utero, helping protect the baby from COVID-19 after birth. The same may be true for lactating women due to antibodies passed through breastmilk.

Dr. Graves said there is a myth circulating on social media that the COVID-19 vaccine affects fertility and future pregnancies. The claim is the vaccine will block a protein needed for the placenta to attach to the uterus. She and many other scientists say that is false. The vaccine spurs your body to make antibodies against a different protein.