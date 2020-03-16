Idris Elba announces he tested positive for COVID-19; has no symptoms so far

Actor Idris Elba announced in a video on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor said he has no symptoms and quarantined himself on Friday after learning he had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

He was tested immediately and the results came back Monday.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

“I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” Elba said in the video he tweeted out. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing.”

“So now is a real time to be real vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance, ok,” he went on to say in the video, which is just over two minutes long.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE