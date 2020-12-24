ICU chaplain comments on COVID-19 deaths: ‘It’s not like any other death I’ve ever attended’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Chaplain Sherry Perry spends her days supporting and comforting the staff, patients, and families in Vanderbilt’s COVID-19 ICU Unit.



“This is like nothing we have ever seen before. We have seen some of the sickest patients, I’ve heard the nurses say, that they have ever cared for.”



Perry explains hospital halls are filled with intense emotion and stress all too common with COVID-19. Add to that, a sense of deep loss felt by families in the last moments of life as their loved ones lay behind glass.



“When everything inside you as a family member says – I want to go in and hold the hand of my loved one. I want to stroke their head. I want to just comfort them. You can’t.”



Which, for Perry, usually means hours by a bedside holding technology so families can say goodbye. “If they can’t be in the room, I want to try to get them in there somehow.”



As the pandemic wages on, Perry can’t keep up with demand. She’s added additional chaplains to the team. “We get pages 24 hours a day.”



She often tries to make sense of a senseless situation. “It’s not like any other death I’ve ever attended. They can happen very quickly, unexpectedly.”



And, unfortunately, more frequently as the surge isn’t slowing which complicates care.

“It’s a fear that I think we all have, that we’re not going to be able to respond like we did in August and September when we had plenty of resources and staffing.”



As for current staff, Perry says they’re exhausted physically and mentally.

“It’s hard for them. It’s sad. There are tears that are shed. But I always bless their tears because that means they have a caring warm heart. You don’t ever want to be numb to that.”



And to all families whose lives are complicated by COVID-19, Perry has a message for you.

“There’s no glass door. There’s no span of miles, or geography, that can separate the love of your family that binds you together.”