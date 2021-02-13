‘I look on the bright side of life’: 102-year-old COVID survivor celebrates birthday at Smyrna assisted living home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The older population is among the most vulnerable for severe illness or death if they contract COVID-19. But in Rutherford County, a virus survivor is celebrating a milestone birthday while defying the odds.

“It went over my shoulder and left me,” said Blanche Richardson of her experience with COVID-19. “Because I’m a very strong woman, I survived it very well. It couldn’t take me because I was too strong for it.”

At 102-years-old, she defied the odds after contracting the virus all while sharing her positive spirit.

“The good Lord has been taking care of me, watching over me,” Blanche said. “He knew he needed a tough woman down here on earth so that they know that the good Lord is around us.”

Richardson lives at The Waterford in Smyrna, an assisted living, memory care, and adult day care facility where they’ve spent the past year trying to keep residents and staff safe.

All of their residents have now gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are waiting on the second.

“We were very excited. There were a lot of employees who had fear. Most of the residents – no fear. They lined up ready to get help. No hesitation,” said director Angie Brewer. “We’re ready to see our families again. Ready to hug. Ready to see this building full of life.”

Blanche has gotten her vaccine as well, and said she supports any preventative measures.

“They need the helpful measures that God gives us in different ways,” Blanche said. “That was fine! I’m all for that. I take all preventive measures I can. I eat wholesome food. I have a happy life.”

Staff at the facility said Blanche has been their gift, too, as they got ready to celebrate her 102nd birthday on Saturday.

“Isn’t that great!?” said Blanche. “I think positive and living well and living judiciously, not abusing your body or your mind.”

She said that positive mindset is her secret for reaching a milestone birthday.

“I look on the bright side of life and walk on the sunny side of the street. You live on the sunny side of the street, you’re in the right place,” Blanche said.

She added she wants some Hershey’s Kisses for her birthday.