‘I Believe in Nashville’ donates thousands of face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Team officials with “I Believe in Nashville” said they’ve donated thousands of “I Believe In Hope” face masks.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people cover their faces whenever they leave home.

So, the team at “I Believe in Nashville” decided to do something to help. They donated 10,000 face masks.

The masks were limited to three per person, and they were gone in 90 minutes.

The response was faster than we expected and illustrates how great the need is for masks. We are going to make it through this if we protect each other, believe in one another, and never give up hope. This mask represents all of those golden rules. The ‘I Believe In’ message is central to our mission. It is a message of strength and inspiration and we wanted to continue that theme with the ‘I Believe In Hope’ face masks. It is a reminder of our resilience in a challenging time. Campaign Organizer Rich Egan

Officials said the masks will start shipping out to recipients on April 14.

This new campaign comes on the heels of the “I Believe In Nashville” T-shirt fundraiser in March, which raised $550,000 from the sale of “I Believe In Nashville” T-shirts to aid victims of the deadly EF-3 and EF-4 tornadoes.

