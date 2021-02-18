Hundreds of vaccines set to expire due to weather given to Nashville homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of homeless people in Nashville received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine when the winter storm forced Metro Public Health officials to close its vaccination sites this week.

“We are not going to let any vaccine go to waste, and if presented with additional opportunities we will continue to deliver shots to our residents in Nashville,” said Metro Nashville Coronavirus Task Force Chairman Dr. Alex Jahangir.

Metro Health leaders said they had 400 doses of the vaccine allocated from the state that were set to expire because the vaccination sites were closed.

“The Pfizer vaccine – once we thaw it and put it in a refrigerator it has five days to be used,” said Dr. Gill Wright.

On Wednesday, Metro Public Health vaccinated more than 250 people at the Nashville Rescue Mission, as well as some people over at Room at the Inn. There were still some doses leftover, prompting health officials to turn to the standby list and call in a few people to finish giving out all the vaccines on hand.

“In addition to yesterday, the state had called us to help with a little over 100 vaccines from another jurisdiction,” said Dr. Jahangir. “We set up a pop-up clinic in North Nashville and we were quickly able to bring in exactly 119 individuals, predominantly minorities, predominantly those over 65 with underlying health conditions.”

Vaccines coming into the city have been delayed by about four days, but are expected to resume this weekend if the weather permits. Metro health officials are expecting the next delivery of vaccines early next week.

People who already had vaccinations scheduled with Metro Health will be contacted about rescheduling their appointments.

So far, health leaders reported 70,991 people in Nashville have received the first dose of the vaccine. That’s up by about 7,500 from last week.

