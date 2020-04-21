Hundreds laid off at Nashville bars, restaurants operated by Strategic Hospitality

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 400 workers have been laid off at three Nashville restaurants and bars operated by Strategic Hospitality, according to data released Monday by the state.
A WARN notice was filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development on March 19, a few days after Nashville Mayor John Cooper ordered that bars on Broadway and across Davidson County shut their doors.
The notice states 121 employees were laid off at Downtown Sporting Club, 143 at Pinewood Social and 121 at Merchants Restaurant, totaling 385 employees laid off at the three locations.
News 2 has reached out to Strategic Hospitality for comment.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|16
|Bedford
|76
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|10
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|37
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|15
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|22
|Chester
|8
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|20
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|58
|Davidson
|1,675
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|12
|Dickson
|46
|Dyer
|28
|Fayette
|46
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|27
|Gibson
|31
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|35
|Grundy
|25
|Hamblen
|8
|Hamilton
|118
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|27
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|4
|Henry
|9
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|6
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|193
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|16
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|10
|Loudon
|23
|Macon
|34
|Madison
|87
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|16
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|11
|Montgomery
|122
|Moore
|2
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|9
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|96
|Rhea
|2
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|116
|Rutherford
|328
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|26
|Shelby
|1,839
|Smith
|14
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|518
|Tipton
|83
|Trousdale
|21
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|5
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|8
|White
|4
|Williamson
|357
|Wilson
|185
|Residents of other states/countries
|273
|Pending
|57
|Total Cases – as of (4/20/20)
|7,238
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|12
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|3
|Rutherford
|7
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|35
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|31
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20)
|152
