Humphreys County Schools extends virtual classroom option deadline

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Humphreys County Schools announced Friday that they will be extending the deadline to apply for a virtual classroom option for the fall to Friday, July 31 and will be expanding the offering of virtual classes to include families other than those with medical needs.

“Much thought and planning has been put toward offering a virtual classroom option to our students and families who might be most at risk for serious health impacts from COVID-19. Through this planning process, we have come to realize that we will have additional capacity to serve students in virtual classrooms that may not have a medical need, but whose parents may be uneasy sending their children to school during this time of pandemic.” Humphreys County Schools Statement

A meeting will be held to explain the virtual classroom option on Sunday, July 26 at 3 p.m. at the Waverly Central High School auditorium. The meeting will be limited to 250 people and masks will be required. A second meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. to accomodate more people if needed. The meeting is NOT mandatory.

You can pick up an application for the virtual classroom option at the Humphreys County Board of Education office at 2443 Highway 70 East in Waverly.

“We have put in place protocols to keep students and staff safe for in-person instruction in the schools but we are pleased to be able to offer the virtual classroom to our families should they feel the need to use this option,” said a school board spokesperson.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE