Humphreys County pizzeria offers free food to those struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pizzeria in Humphrey’s County is giving away free pizzas to those who need it during the coronavirus pandemic.

The owner of Bella Blak Pizzeria posted the following statement to their Facebook page:

We are in crazy times right now. During this time, we need to help each other, support each other, and we need to care for each other. So many people are losing their jobs, grocery store shelves are staying empty, and the news reports are getting scarier. Like most, business has been very slow in our restaurant. We do not want to close due to the many people relying on their paychecks. Since we are going to be here anyway, we have decided we should feed our neighbors. Starting Saturday March 21st, we will be offering a free pizza to anyone who needs it. If you are struggling and could use a meal, call us. If having the kids home from school (missing the school breakfast and lunch) is weighing on you, call us. If you can’t afford to go buy groceries, call us. If for any reason you could use a meal, please call us. We will make you a fresh Bella Blak pizza for you to pick up. Kansas Klein, owner of Bella Blak Pizzeria

Klein told News 2 that he wanted to remind the public that these pizzas are for those in need, and those who are out of work. Klein said they’ve given away over 300 pizzas in just a week.

Klein said they plan to offer these pizzas at least until Sunday April, 12.

