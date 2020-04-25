Humphreys County COVID-19 death

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis reported the county’s first COVID-19 death Friday evening.
Sheriff Davis said an elderly man died in his home. The sheriff said a deputy who worked on the death call would be quarantined for 14 days.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|24
|Bedford
|138
|Benton
|5
|Bledsoe
|585
|Blount
|49
|Bradley
|40
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|10
|Carroll
|14
|Carter
|7
|Cheatham
|32
|Chester
|10
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|14
|Coffee
|27
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|67
|Davidson
|2,011
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|12
|Dickson
|63
|Dyer
|30
|Fayette
|48
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|29
|Gibson
|34
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|41
|Grundy
|28
|Hamblen
|14
|Hamilton
|133
|Hardeman
|9
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|28
|Haywood
|15
|Henderson
|5
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|20
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|7
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|17
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|204
|Lake
|46
|Lauderdale
|17
|Lawrence
|16
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|11
|Loudon
|25
|Macon
|35
|Madison
|98
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|36
|McMinn
|7
|McNairy
|11
|Meigs
|5
|Monroe
|12
|Montgomery
|132
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|12
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|6
|Putnam
|101
|Rhea
|3
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|125
|Rutherford
|364
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|35
|Shelby
|2,001
|Smith
|19
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|47
|Sumner
|573
|Tipton
|88
|Trousdale
|29
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|5
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|10
|White
|4
|Williamson
|377
|Wilson
|197
|Residents of other states/countries
|260
|Pending
|19
|Total Cases – as of (4/24/20)
|8,726
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|21
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|4
|Rutherford
|7
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|42
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|32
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|7
|Wilson
|1
|Out of state
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/24/20)
|168
Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.
High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.
The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.
