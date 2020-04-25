Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 10 p.m.
coronavirus

Humphreys County COVID-19 death

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis reported the county’s first COVID-19 death Friday evening.

Sheriff Davis said an elderly man died in his home. The sheriff said a deputy who worked on the death call would be quarantined for 14 days.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson24
Bedford138
Benton5
Bledsoe585
Blount49
Bradley40
Campbell13
Cannon10
Carroll14
Carter7
Cheatham32
Chester10
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke14
Coffee27
Crockett6
Cumberland67
Davidson 2,011
Decatur4
DeKalb12
Dickson63
Dyer30
Fayette48
Fentress4
Franklin29
Gibson34
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene41
Grundy28
Hamblen14
Hamilton133
Hardeman9
Hardin 4
Hawkins28
Haywood15
Henderson5
Henry11
Hickman20
Houston4
Humphreys7
Jackson7
Jefferson17
Johnson2
Knox204
Lake46
Lauderdale17
Lawrence16
Lewis2
Lincoln11
Loudon25
Macon35
Madison98
Marion28
Marshall22
Maury36
McMinn 7
McNairy11
Meigs5
Monroe12
Montgomery132
Moore3
Morgan5
Obion12
Overton7
Perry8
Polk6
Putnam101
Rhea3
Roane8
Robertson125
Rutherford364
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier35
Shelby2,001
Smith19
Stewart6
Sullivan 47
Sumner573
Tipton88
Trousdale29
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren5
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley10
White4
Williamson377
Wilson 197
Residents of other states/countries260
Pending19
Total Casesas of (4/24/20)8,726

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Benton1
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson21
Fayette1
Franklin1
Gibson1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton13
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam4
Rutherford7
Sevier1
Shelby42
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner32
Trousdale1
Williamson7
Wilson1
Out of state1
Total Deaths (as of 4/24/20)168

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories