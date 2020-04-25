Humphreys County COVID-19 death

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis reported the county’s first COVID-19 death Friday evening.

Sheriff Davis said an elderly man died in his home. The sheriff said a deputy who worked on the death call would be quarantined for 14 days.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County Cases Anderson 24 Bedford 138 Benton 5 Bledsoe 585 Blount 49 Bradley 40 Campbell 13 Cannon 10 Carroll 14 Carter 7 Cheatham 32 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 14 Coffee 27 Crockett 6 Cumberland 67 Davidson 2,011 Decatur 4 DeKalb 12 Dickson 63 Dyer 30 Fayette 48 Fentress 4 Franklin 29 Gibson 34 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 41 Grundy 28 Hamblen 14 Hamilton 133 Hardeman 9 Hardin 4 Hawkins 28 Haywood 15 Henderson 5 Henry 11 Hickman 20 Houston 4 Humphreys 7 Jackson 7 Jefferson 17 Johnson 2 Knox 204 Lake 46 Lauderdale 17 Lawrence 16 Lewis 2 Lincoln 11 Loudon 25 Macon 35 Madison 98 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 36 McMinn 7 McNairy 11 Meigs 5 Monroe 12 Montgomery 132 Moore 3 Morgan 5 Obion 12 Overton 7 Perry 8 Polk 6 Putnam 101 Rhea 3 Roane 8 Robertson 125 Rutherford 364 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 35 Shelby 2,001 Smith 19 Stewart 6 Sullivan 47 Sumner 573 Tipton 88 Trousdale 29 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 5 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 10 White 4 Williamson 377 Wilson 197 Residents of other states/countries 260 Pending 19 Total Cases – as of (4/24/20) 8,726

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Benton 1 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 21 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 4 Rutherford 7 Sevier 1 Shelby 42 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 32 Trousdale 1 Williamson 7 Wilson 1 Out of state 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/24/20) 168

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

