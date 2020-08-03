Humphreys County cafe employee exposed to COVID-19, temporarily closed

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A cafe in Humphrey’s County is temporarily closed due to an employee being exposed to COVID-19, according to a Co-Owner of the Waverly Cafe.

The Cafe released the following statement:

We have learned that one of our employees at the Waverly Cafe has been exposed to COVID-19. To ensure the safety of our customers and ourselves, we will be temporarily closing the cafe in order to self quarantine. We will keep you updated on Facebook about our re-opening date. Thank you for your support and understanding and stay safe! Janie Tomlinson, Co-Owner of Waverly Cafe

