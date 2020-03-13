How will COVID-19 affect Nashville’s entertainment industry?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Coronavirus continues to spread, many industries are feeling the effects.



“Seeing all the sports shutdown, closed arenas and all the people that rely on those kind of infrastructure for their daily lives is for sure a big issue,” said tourist Kris Carmichael as she walked down Broadway.



One industry in Nashville that has already been impacted is the entertainment industry, as some shows have been canceled.



“We have postponed or relocated two shows Pearl Jam and Zach Brown Band,” said Predators president Sean Henry.



“There are many musicians out of Nashville who primarily make their living on the road doing shows and they have the most immediate impact,” said Dave Pomeroy, President Nashville Musicians Association AFM Local 257.



While touring artists are starting to see shows canceled, local musicians could see the impact soon as well.



“There are a lot of live music venues here in Nashville,” said Pomeroy. “If lower Broadway were to close there would be an immediate impact many musicians who primarily make their living down there.”



Pomeroy say through the good times and bad the entertainment industry will stick together and make sure Music City doesn’t go quiet.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the Coronavirus outbreak.

MORE COVERAGE