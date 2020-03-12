How Tennessee universities are reacting to the coronavirus outbreak

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Universities across Tennessee have announced in-person class cancellations out of concern for the ongoing spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vanderbilt University: Canceled all in-person classes for the rest of the semester and all undergraduate students living on campus must move out by Sunday.

Belmont University: Extending spring break for students by one week through Sunday, March 22nd. Beginning March 23, all classes will resume online for at least two weeks.

Tennessee State University: Will transition to online classes beginning Monday, March 16th. TSU is suspending all international travel through the end of April to minimize exposure to the disease as well and will continue to monitor domestic travel.

Middle Tennessee State University: Extending spring break for students by one week through Sunday, March 22nd. All non-athletic events will be canceled through Sunday, March 29.

University of Tennessee: All in-person classes will be temporarily suspended beginning March 23rd until April 3rd.

Trevecca Nazarene University: Will extend spring break through March 17th for on-campus undergraduate students. All classes will move to an online-only format until at least March 30th.

Austin Peay State University: Will suspend classes until March 23rd and move all classes to fully online instruction.

Nashville State Community College: Will close it’s East Davidson and Southeast campus Thursday, March 12th and Friday, March 13th as a precaution. There will be a deep cleaning conducted on Friday.

University of Chattanooga: Will suspend in-person classes until March 30. UTC students are scheduled to return from their spring break on March 16th.

Volunteer State Community College: Canceling classes for all locations for an extended Spring Break from March 16th-21st

Watkins College of Art: Suspending in-person classes and move to remote instruction beginning March 23rd-April 3rd.

Tennessee State University: Suspending in-person classes to move to online-only instruction beginning on Monday, March 16 to the end of the semester. Residence halls and apartments will be closed on Saturday, March 21. All campus events are canceled, and international travel suspended through the end of April.

Tennessee College of Applied Technology: Extended spring break for students this upcoming week, with in-person classes canceled for the week of March 16th-20th.

