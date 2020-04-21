How has COVID-19 changed medicine as a practice?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Medical practices are now practicing and quite frankly, becoming pros, at social distancing; delaying treatment where possible in an effort to curb COVID-19.

The use of technology has been handy, but one area doctor tells us, he feels less effective through a screen.

“My tone, the volume, my ability to be empathetic, it’s kind of gone,” Dr. Michael Cash said Tuesday. “I have to yell in order for you to hear me.”

Cash is the owner of Nashville Plastic Surgery and has been wearing an N-95 mask for far too long.

COVID-19 has forced doctors to adapt, delaying procedures to mitigate risk of disease.

“We have to weigh not only [the] best option for patients but the risk of putting them in the hospital keeping them overnight potentially in a place where there are patients sick with COVID-19​.”

Sharing this recent blog post, explaining how everything he does, has now changed.

​”Never in my life would I think we’re in the midst of a healthcare pandemic and the hospitals would be empty, because we’re saving resources if there is a surge, were saving PPE, but nurses are getting furloughed and when they’re not working they’re not getting paid​.”

Cash hopes to return to performing elective surgeries May 11. For now, it’s emergencies only.

