How does COVID-19 affect hunting and fishing in Tennessee?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Turkey hunting season begins this weekend, and many hunters and outdoorsmen have been wondering if the governor’s new Executive Order would have any effect on that.

The good news for hunters and fishermen is that outdoor activity is considered an essential activity, provided that individuals follow health guidelines.

Barry Cross from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency explains:

“As an agency, we were thrilled to see the fact that the governor left the language in there that allows for people to get outdoors”, Cross said. “We want people to get outdoors and enjoy hunting and fishing. Of course, we want them to do it in a safe way. So be sure to follow what the CDC set out as guidelines for safe practices. But also, make sure if you are going to be traveling to a hunt and you are hunting with a buddy, it might be a good idea to take two cars to keep being cooped up together. And of course, on the way to and from your hunt you might want to limit any stops you have to make”.

The turkey hunting season begins Saturday, April 4th and lasts through Sunday, May 17th.

