How a new strain of coronavirus could affect the pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s cause for concern but not panic, says Vanderbilt’s infectious disease doctor William Schaffner as reports of a new virus strain circulate.



“There is a variant of the COVID virus, at least according to the investigators in England, that is more transmissible. It’s more contagious,” Dr. Schaffner says.



It’s not uncommon for a virus to mutate.

“Viruses, as they go through person to person and multiply millions of millions of times, yes – their genetics change a little bit as they mutate. Most of these mutations don’t mean anything at all. But sometimes by chance alone, you’ll get a mutation that actually changes the function of the virus in a notable way,” Dr. Schaffner said.



Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the variant could be behind the rise in infections in London. South African officials also warn the new strain is driving a resurgence there. While medical experts work to learn more, details will change, but right now there’s some promise.



“The good side is, they’re really pretty sure it doesn’t cause more severe infections,” says Dr. Schaffner. “And at least so far, subject to more studies, they think the vaccine will be effective against this new strain.”



What could change is the number of people needing to get vaccinated in order to slow the pandemic.



“The more contagious a virus is, the higher the proportion of the population we have to vaccinate in order to flatten the curve.”



Until researchers learn more, Dr. Schaffner says protective measures don’t change.



“Even if this virus is already here, and it might be, the old tried and true work wonderfully against this virus. Wear your mask, social distance and good hand hygiene.”

More than 40 nations have banned travel with Britain because of the new stain. While New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he wanted a ban on flights from Britain to New York City, currently no restrictions are in place in the U.S.