Houston County Schools push back start date

HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Houston County Schools announced the beginning of the school year will be delayed, as they work to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic.

The district announced Monday evening on Facebook they plan to reopen schools on August 10, instead of July 29, as listed on the district’s calendar. The first 12 days of school will be a staggered schedule to accommodate new safety precautions.

A virtual learning option will also be made available to parents, free of charge.

School staff will be contacting families with more information on schedules and orientations.