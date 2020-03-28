Hotels offer temporary housing for first responders and healthcare workers

1  of  31
Nashville, Tenn. (WRKN) — “Hotels for Hope” kicked off this week, with thousands stepping up to help essential workers in need.

More than 300 hotels in Tennessee and 10,000 nationwide have signed up to provide temporary housing for any healthcare workers and first responders who need it through this tough time. 

The initiative was started by the American Hotel and Lodging Association.  

These properties are located close to hospitals and health care facilities. They are working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Army Corps of Engineers and local public health agencies to assist in the best ways possible.   

On Thursday, Airbnb announced an effort to help house health care professionals, relief workers, and first responders. The goal is to provide free housing to 100,000 workers.  

In just one day, more than 20,000 hosts worldwide have signed up to open up their homes.  

These properties will adhere to new cleanliness protocol recommended by medical experts. 

This effort is an extension of Airbnb’s Open Homes platform, which has been providing emergency housing to those in need since 2012. If hosts are not able to rent their homes for free, Airbnb will waive all fees for the stay.

