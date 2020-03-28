Hotels offer temporary housing for first responders and healthcare workers

Nashville, Tenn. (WRKN) — “Hotels for Hope” kicked off this week, with thousands stepping up to help essential workers in need.

More than 300 hotels in Tennessee and 10,000 nationwide have signed up to provide temporary housing for any healthcare workers and first responders who need it through this tough time.

The initiative was started by the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

These properties are located close to hospitals and health care facilities. They are working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Army Corps of Engineers and local public health agencies to assist in the best ways possible.

On Thursday, Airbnb announced an effort to help house health care professionals, relief workers, and first responders. The goal is to provide free housing to 100,000 workers.

In just one day, more than 20,000 hosts worldwide have signed up to open up their homes.

These properties will adhere to new cleanliness protocol recommended by medical experts.

This effort is an extension of Airbnb’s Open Homes platform, which has been providing emergency housing to those in need since 2012. If hosts are not able to rent their homes for free, Airbnb will waive all fees for the stay.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 4 Bedford 1 Benton 2 Blount 6 Bradley 6 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 4 Cheatham 7 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Cumberland 6 Davidson 216 DeKalb 3 Dickson 9 Dyer 3 Fayette 3 Franklin 3 Gibson 2 Greene 8 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 30 Hardin 1 Hawkins 2 Houston 2 Jefferson 5 Knox 31 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 6 Macon 1 Madison 3 Marion 2 Maury 7 McMinn 3 Meigs 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 9 Overton 1 Perry 2 Putnam 13 Roane 1 Robertson 22 Rutherford 39 Scott 2 Sevier 6 Shelby 201 Smith 1 Sullivan 6 Sumner 58 Tipton 10 Unicoi 1 Washington 10 White 1 Williamson 91 Wilson 20 Residents of other states/countries 141 Pending 172 Total Cases – as of (3/27/20) 1,203

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.