Honky Tonks relying on serving food for the foreseeable future, question if they’ll survive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Honky Tonks usually feed our souls through music. Now, due to COVID-19, they’ll be feeding us with food– and only food for the foreseeable future.

“I’ve never seen this side of the city taking a hit,” said Steve Ford, who owns several midtown bars and Losers on Broadway.

He, along with bar owner, Steve Smith, said they need to reopen. “We’ve been going in the hole every day,” Smith said. “There’s a lot of people who won’t survive this.”

In order to somewhat survive, Smith and Ford will open their live-music bars solely as restaurants and will live-stream performances on screens.

“I think we’re all going to have a tough time as a restaurant,” Smith said. Tough or not, Smith said he’s ready. “We gotta get started somewhere.”

Ford agreed but is wary. Ford said he plans to wait ten days after the mayor’s plan just to make sure his customers feel comfortable and healthy, adding, he worries we’ll see a spike. When he feels comfortable he will open his midtown bars first, including Winners and Losers. He will open Losers on Broadway last.

“Since we cant have live entertainment until phase four, I’m thinking the middle of June,” Ford said.

With no live music, News 2 asked the two owners, “Can Broadway bars survive off serving food?”

“No, I doubt it right off the bat, it’s going to be tough, it’ll take us a good three to four months to break even,” Smith said.

Ford said it’s hard to make money in the restaurant business if you’re not primarily a restaurant.

“Everyone downtown Nashville carries the same type of food because it’s southern style, whether it’s catfish, BBQ, ribs, hamburgers; so it’s gonna be that just about everyone’s menu, so you’re really going to have to think outside of the box,” Ford said ​

Boxed in, with no other choice, the two admitted it’s all they can do.

“The faster we get open, the faster we can start working through this problem,” Smith said.

Without the music, souls will be hungry and the food will only feed us, so much.

“Hope is what we have right now,” Ford said. “It’s not the answer but there’s still hope.”

Starting tomorrow, the Metro Nashville COVID-19 Task Force will be hosting webinars.

The first webinar is for restaurant owners and operators and will take place this Thursday, April 30th from 1:00-2:30 p.m.

Welcome: Michael Caldwell, MD., Director of Public Health

Nuts and Bolts of Operating in the Age of Coronavirus: Alex Jahangir, MD, Chair COVID-19 Task Force

Making your Workplace Safe: Hugh Atkins, Public Health

Keeping your Employees Safe: Martha Boyd, JD, Baker Donelson

Peer to peer: Benjamin Goldberg, Strategic Hospitality & Derrick Moore, Slim & Huskeys

Attendees can attend the webinar by using the link here, and the case sensitive password: Metro2020.

