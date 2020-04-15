Honky tonks pitch in to help silenced Broadway musicians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More help is on the way for Nashville musicians out of work due to COVID-19.
Some are continuing to stream performances on the Facebook pages of several Lower Broadway bars and are asking for donations via an online tip jar.
Now Kid Rock and bar owner Steve Smith are making a big donation in a way of their own.
“These guys and gals work for us every day. A lot of them, you know, any of the tips you make during the live stream are not only appreciated, but over the next 72 hours, will be matched,” explained Kid Rock.
The donations will be matched beginning Wednesday at noon.
You can make donations on the Facebook pages for Honky Tonk School, Tootsie’s, Kid Rock’s, Honky Tonk Central and Rippy’s.
