Home sales drop by 15 percent, experts expect rebound in June

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As a result of COVID-19, April home sales in Greater Nashville are down 15.5 percent over last year. This is according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report, which surveys 53 markets throughout the U.S., including Nashville.

Other key takeaways include:

Home prices are up 6.8 percent over last year.

The current median home-sale price in Greater Nashville is $315,000.

Nationally, home sales are down 20 percent.

“That data is looking at the height of the shut down now that everything is coming back online not only will you see things going back to normal I think you’ll see a spike above expectations, people making up for lost time,” Cole Melcher said, a broker at Benchmark Realty, LLC.​

According to the Associated Press, U.S. homebuilding plunged again in April, due to economic fallout from the COVID-19. The Commerce Department said Tuesday that groundbreakings plummeted 30.2 percent last month. Construction of single-family homes dropped 25.4 percent and building permits for new housing dropped 20.8 percent.

According to Chris Grimes, managing broker at RE/MAX Homes and Estates in Nashville, we are going to come out of the pandemic okay.

“I think people are ready to get out and start looking at homes,” Grimes said, referencing a graph from ShowingTime, showing COVID-19’s impact on real estate showings in Tennessee.

You’ll see as our state started to shut down in mid-March, showings dropped by nearly 40 percent and started picking back up at the end of April.

Graph from ShowingTime shows impact of COVID-19 on real estate showings in Tennessee

“Right now, we’ve bounced back​,” Melcher said. “Over the last two to three weeks we’ve come back full speed.” ​