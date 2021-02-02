‘His light will always shine’: Beloved Metro Schools teacher dies from COVID-19

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools is mourning the loss of a beloved Exceptional Education teacher just days before kids are welcomed back for in-person learning.

The family of Don Breedwell confirmed on social media that he passed away from COVID-19 in early January. He was affectionately known as “Mr. Don” in the halls of Dodson Elementary in Hermitage.

“We actually called him the child whisperer,” said Tiffany Curtis, the school’s principal. “When a child was upset or frustrated, he had a gift of seeing the world through their eyes and he knew exactly how to help them self-manage, self-regulate and settle back down and get back on task.”

Teaching was his second profession. Breedwell spent most of his life as an IT professional, then switched gears to pursue his passion of helping children with disabilities. He started working at Dodson eight years ago.

“One my favorite memories of Mr. Don was after I reviewed him for the first time teaching as a first year teacher, he came into my office and I debriefed him about the lessons and we talked about the positives and the room for improvement,” Curtis said. “I looked at him at the end of the conversation and I said ‘Mr. Don, there is only one problem with this lesson.’ He gave me that first year teacher look and I said ‘you didn’t come into this profession soon enough.’”

If his students accomplished all of their goals during the week, he would celebrate by wearing his “Friday shoes,” a pair cool red sneakers. It was a tradition his students looked forward to.

The last year of virtual teaching didn’t phase him or take away his spirit. Virtual counseling is being offered to staff, students and their families.

“We’ve grieved in the virtual world but when we return, it will be another time of grieving,” Curtis said.

A special box is currently outside of the school for students to leave words of sympathy or encouragement for the Breedwell family. The school has received hundreds of cards so far.

A celebration of life ceremony will be scheduled in late spring or early summer. The school is planning to honor him permanently by painting a buddy bench and playing it on their playground.

Breedwell leaves behind a wife, two sons and a daughter.