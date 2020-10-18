High schoolers raise money to donate 10,000 masks in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A group of high school students in Middle Tennessee raised enough money to donate 10,000 face masks.

They attend Independence High School and wanted to make a big impact on people hit hardest by the pandemic.

“I was actively searching for ways that I really could have an impact and give back to our community. Not just play the game of looking good for college. Sometimes it’s hard at our age to really make a difference. We all want to, but it just does not seem like the opportunity is there,” said senior Ben Beard. “When the coronavirus and the mask mandate hit. I knew this was a way I could mobilize fellow students to make a big impact.”

The students — Beard, Ty Anderson, Siler Blackburn, and Andrew Beard — turned to their communities for help getting masks to those who need them.

“We did a bunch of door-knockings. We did a bunch of social media campaigns so all of the different neighborhoods around our area, different Facebook pages, and stuff like that. So we got a lot of donations through there but then we also got a lot of donations through networking that we had from different internships that some of us have been a part of,” said Beard.

The students teamed up with Mask Now TN for the project. That’s an organization giving masks to underprivileged families and essential workers in the Nashville area.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE