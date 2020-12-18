Hendersonville man hospitalized with COVID-19 nearly 5 months

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rick Lucas is currently dealing with one of the longest hospital stays for a COVID-19 patient in Middle Tennessee. The Hendersonville man is going on 146 days and he is still fighting it.

Rick’s wife Cinde says her husband tested positive for the virus back in July. “I slept with his picture every night. I was scared to sleep, I was scared to answer the phone because I never knew what they were going to say,” said Cinde. “It was always different.”

Rick was a nursing home administrator who lost his job after the diagnosis.

Hospital visits have become the family’s new normal. Rick’s grandson saw his “pawpaw” face to face for the first time in months earlier this week.

Rick Lucas with his grandchildren (Courtesy: Lucas family)

Cinde says she hopes people take the virus seriously this holiday season, “I just hope people can understand this is real…You don’t hear the rest of the story…You don’t see people crying at night because they can’t see their loved one, they can’t talk to them. You don’t see them struggle with, how am I going to pay the bills, I don’t have any money coming in.”

Despite these challenges, the Lucas family is thankful Rick is still fighting.