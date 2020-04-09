Hendersonville FD initiates new COVID-19 campaign to educate potential victims and their families

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Starting Thursday, the Hendersonville Fire Department will be handing out important cleaning protocols for residents who may have come into contact with COVID-19.

The three-page fact sheet covers deep cleaning and disinfecting and other CDC-approved protocols.

The information will be disseminated every time Hendersonville Fire and EMS crews go out on a COVID-19 call, whether the patients are positive or not.

The campaign covers many topics from how to deep clean a house, to how to disinfect surfaces, to how to make CDC-approved cleaners.

The information is especially beneficial if someone in the house has been sick.

“We’ll start handing those out on the calls we go on, whether it is suspected or positive case, we feel like if someone was transported from the house, it was a perfect opportunity for us to give them the paperwork and for them to decon the house before that patient came home,” said Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush, “It builds that relationship in public safety, that they can trust us, that we are looking out for their best interest in all times, not just weather events and fire events but pandemics also.”

It was a week ago that ServPro did some deep cleaning in all of Hendersonville’s fire halls.

Bush says overt actions like this not only physically clean fire halls and equipment, but mentally assuage fear that the invisible virus can cause.

“Employees felt we were doing the best to look out for them. By doing that, it gave the employees and the staff the impression that we are trying to do the best we can to offer them every level of protection, not just with PPE but deep cleaning,” said Bush, “We are cleaning the station a couple of times a day now ourselves and we felt that was a good start.”

Chief Bush has spent the last 14 days in self-quarantine after returning from a dream vacation in New Zealand at the start of the Pandemic here.

The chief has had no symptoms and feels fine.

But being quarantined has given him perspective, from something so negative, some good things can be adopted.

“Maybe we can get back to the grassroots of PPE, and a level of protection that we should be using on each and every call.”

The chief cites an example of something that has become commonplace but can be improved upon.

“When we go on med calls, we’ll take our gloves off the way we are suppose to but we’ll drop them on the floorboard of the engine, and then we’ve reached over and touched the mic without wiping the mic off. So I think many of those things we have not done, that maybe we could have done better, we’ll improve the process moving forward,” said Bush. “It’ll open our eyes, to not take our own personal safety for granted when it comes to medical calls, and we have to be aware when we go into folks houses, we could be a carrier of something so the PPE is not just to protect us from the patients, but a barrier to the patients from us.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE