‘Heatmaps’ show smaller concentration of COVID-19 cases in downtown Nashville

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Aug. 18 total heatmap featured
Aug. 18 active heatmapactive heatmap

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro health officials released multiple COVID-19 “heatmaps” Tuesday showing where in Davidson County cases of coronavirus are concentrated.

The active heatmap shows a smaller concentration of positive cases in downtown Nashville, though a high number of cases remains in Southeast Nashville, which has a high percentage of essential workers and several diverse immigrant communities.

Aug. 18 active heatmap

The darker red color on the map indicates areas with higher numbers of cases. The weekly map is current with data through Aug. 15, 2020.

The department also released a heatmap for the total active, recovered and deceased cases.

Aug. 18 total heatmap

So how do the heat maps help?​

“The heat maps are a good indicator of where we need to focus our resources where we need to focus our efforts,” said Metro Health Department spokesperson Brian Todd.​

This data is updated by the taskforce weekly.

The Metro Public Health Department is partnering with organizations to provide resources and education about the virus — even hiring community outreach workers. Click here to learn more.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories