‘Heatmaps’ show new cluster of COVID-19 cases in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro health officials released multile COVID-19 “heatmaps” Tuesday showing where in Davidson County cases of the novel coronavirus are concentrated.

A pair of heatmaps shows cumulative cases, including active, recovered, and deceased, and active cases as of July 6.

A second pair of maps shows total cases (active, recovered, and deceased) between March 2 and June 14 and total cases (active, recovered, and deceased) from June 15 to present day.

The darker red color on the map indicates areas with higher numbers of cases.

The active heatmap continues to show a concentration of positive cases in Southeast Nashville, which has a high percentage of essential workers and several diverse immigrant communities, in addition to more cases centered around downtown Nashville.

So how do the heat maps help?​

“The heat maps are a good indicator of where we need to focus our resources where we need to focus our efforts,” said Metro Health Department spokesperson Brian Todd.​

This data is updated by the taskforce weekly.

The Metro Public Health Department is partnering with organizations to provide resources and education about the virus — even hiring community outreach workers. Click here to learn more.

