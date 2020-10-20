‘Heatmaps’ show higher concentration of COVID-19 cases in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville has seen it’s highest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases since July.

The Metro Public Health Department is also showing where the active cases are located in their latest heatmap.

There were 441 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours. The latest active heatmap shows a large concentration of cases in downtown Nashville and cases in Southeast Nashville.

The darker red color on the map indicates areas with higher numbers of cases.

Taking a look at the cumulative map, you’ll notice a larger concentration of cases in Southeast Nashville, an area with a high percentage of essential workers.

