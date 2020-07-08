‘Heatmaps’ show epicenter of COVID-19 in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The recent heatmap released by the Metro Public Health Department shows an increase of COVID-19 cases right in the heart of Music City.

The health department said the maps help them to show not only where concentrations of the virus are but where they need to focus their resources to fight COVID-19.

MORE: ‘Heatmaps’ show new cluster of COVID-19 cases in downtown Nashville

Previously, the hardest-hit area of Nashville was focused in the Southeast region near Antioch, where a high percentage of essential workers live and is home to several diverse immigrant communities.

Now, the largest cluster is focused on the downtown Nashville corridor.

A pair of heatmaps shows cumulative cases, including active, recovered, and deceased, and active cases as of July 6.

A second pair of maps shows total cases (active, recovered, and deceased) between March 2 and June 14 and total cases (active, recovered, and deceased) from June 15 to present day.

The darker red color on the map indicates areas with higher numbers of cases.

The health department has been collecting data since March but the recent map indicated people living in downtown Nashville are contracting the virus.

Medical professionals said COVID-19 is affecting everyone, everywhere without hesitation.

“This virus has 0 bias. Young people, old people, middle aged it has affected them all and it is continuing to do so. Ultimately, I just encourage people to stay safe, because like I said, if you could just be a fly on the wall in that unit, I think it would change people’s minds,” explained Cody Hamilton with Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s COVID-19 unit.

Nurses at Vanderbilt said the most recent COVID-19 patients are some the sickest people they’ve ever seen and they want to reiterate that it’s so important to stay vigilant while continuing to fight this first wave of the virus.

Health officials fear what complacency with this virus will do for Nashville. They said Nashville is still in the first wave of this virus so residents must remain vigilant as cases continue to spike.

“The way we present this data and the hotspots are specifically where people reside, not necessarily where they contracted the virus, however from experience we know

that most people do contract the virus close to where they reside. It’s a good indicator that wherever you are living, you are frequenting that area around where you live and you probably contracted it in that area,” said Dr. Michael Caldwell with the Metro Pubic Health Department.

Testing is also a big component to the heatmaps, so it’s important to get that free nasal swab even if you are not experiencing symptoms but may have been exposed.

Test results are now taking between five to seven days to process and cases could rise next week following the Fourth of July holiday.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE