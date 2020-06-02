‘Heatmaps’ show concentration of active, cumulative cases COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro health officials released “active” and cumulative COVID-19 “heatmaps” Tuesday showing where in Davidson County cases of the novel coronavirus are concentrated.

The “active” map represents the total number of active COVID-19 cases reported to the Metro Public Health Department. The cumulative map shows total cases, including active, recovered and deaths.

The darker red color on the map indicates areas with higher numbers of cases. The weekly map is current with data through May 30, 2020.

The active heatmap shows a concentration of positive cases in Southeast Nashville, which has a high percentage of essential workers and several diverse immigrant communities.

So how do the heat maps help?​

“The heat maps are a good indicator of where we need to focus our resources where we need to focus our efforts,” said Metro Health Department spokesperson Brian Todd.​

This data is current through May 30, 2020 and will be updated by the taskforce weekly.

The Metro Public Health Department is partnering with organizations to provide resources and education about the virus — even hiring community outreach workers. Click here to learn more.

