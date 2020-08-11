‘Heatmaps’ continue to show large cluster of COVID-19 cases in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro health officials released multiple COVID-19 “heatmaps” Tuesday showing where in Davidson County cases of coronavirus are concentrated.

The active heatmap continues to show concentrations of positive cases in downtown Nashville, in addition to a high number of cases in Southeast Nashville, which has a high percentage of essential workers and several diverse immigrant communities.

The darker red color on the map indicates areas with higher numbers of cases. The weekly map is current with data through Aug. 10, 2020.

The department also released a heatmap for the total active, recovered and deceased cases.

So how do the heat maps help?​

“The heat maps are a good indicator of where we need to focus our resources where we need to focus our efforts,” said Metro Health Department spokesperson Brian Todd.​

This data is updated by the taskforce weekly.

The Metro Public Health Department is partnering with organizations to provide resources and education about the virus — even hiring community outreach workers. Click here to learn more.

