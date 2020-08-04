‘Heatmaps’ continue to show COVID-19 case clusters in downtown, South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro health officials released multiple COVID-19 “heatmaps” Tuesday showing where in Davidson County cases of coronavirus are concentrated.

So how do the heat maps help?​

“The heat maps are a good indicator of where we need to focus our resources where we need to focus our efforts,” said Metro Health Department spokesperson Brian Todd.​

This data is updated by the taskforce weekly.

The Metro Public Health Department is partnering with organizations to provide resources and education about the virus — even hiring community outreach workers. Click here to learn more.

