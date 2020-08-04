‘Heatmaps’ continue to show COVID-19 case clusters in downtown, South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro health officials released multiple COVID-19 “heatmaps” Tuesday showing where in Davidson County cases of coronavirus are concentrated.
So how do the heat maps help?
“The heat maps are a good indicator of where we need to focus our resources where we need to focus our efforts,” said Metro Health Department spokesperson Brian Todd.
This data is updated by the taskforce weekly.
The Metro Public Health Department is partnering with organizations to provide resources and education about the virus — even hiring community outreach workers. Click here to learn more.
