‘Heatmap’ shows concentration of confirmed coronavirus cases in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro health officials released a COVID-19 “heatmap” during Tuesday’s coronavirus taskforce briefing that shows where in Davidson County cases of the novel coronavirus are concentrated.
During the briefing, Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus taskforce showcased the COVID-19 heatmap for Tuesday.
Related: Metro Health Dept. reports 1,075 cases of COVID-19, 9 deaths in Nashville
The map represents the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases that have been reported to the Metro Public Health Department. The darker red color on the map indicates areas with higher numbers of cases.
This data is current through April 6, 2020 and will be updated by the taskforce weekly.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|10
|Bedford
|8
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|38
|Bradley
|23
|Campbell
|5
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|8
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|13
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|7
|Cumberland
|26
|Davidson
|819
|DeKalb
|7
|Dickson
|24
|Dyer
|9
|Fayette
|21
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|14
|Gibson
|12
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|17
|Grundy
|15
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|83
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|14
|Haywood
|5
|Henderson
|1
|Henry
|5
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|3
|Jackson
|3
|Jefferson
|7
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|119
|Lauderdale
|5
|Lawrence
|4
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|5
|Loudon
|13
|Macon
|11
|Madison
|22
|Marion
|20
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|24
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|4
|Meigs
|2
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|54
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|2
|Overton
|4
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|55
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|60
|Rutherford
|161
|Scott
|3
|Sequatchie
|2
|Sevier
|16
|Shelby
|766
|Smith
|3
|Stewart
|2
|Sullivan
|25
|Sumner
|335
|Tipton
|36
|Trousdale
|11
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|24
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|2
|Williamson
|260
|Wilson
|97
|Residents of other states/countries
|290
|Pending
|69
|Total Cases – as of (4/6/20)
|3,802
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Blount
|2
|Davidson
|7
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamilton
|9
|Hawkins
|1
|Knox
|3
|Macon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|3
|Shelby
|13
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|15
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|2
|Pending
|2
|Total Deaths (as of 4/6/20)
|65
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: